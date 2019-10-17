Cody and Courtney Southerland had led a cake-decorating demonstration before, but not quite with a crowd as big as the one forming inside Exhibit Hall C at Infinite Energy Forum on Thursday night.
The Southerlands were the opening act — so to speak — for a bevy of demos that headlined the third edition of Good Taste Gwinnett.
“(Cody) loves watching all of the cooking shows, so after a while he felt like he was on ‘Cake Boss,’” Courtney said.
Courtney is a full-time employee at Special Kneads and Treats and has developed a passion for baking. She helps build the bakery’s supply of cupcakes each day. Her brother, Cody, has been able to find an outlet and feels like on of the master chefs he sees on Food Network.
“The carrots, the strawberries, I love decorating cakes,” Cody said, when asked his favorite thing about working at Special Kneads and Treats.
Cody’s mother, Charisse Southerland, said her son’s autism makes social interactions with him difficult, but she notices the enjoyment he gets from learning to decorate cakes.
She’s thankful for the leadership Special Needs and Treats co-owner Tempa Kohler has provided. The bakery currently employs 28 special needs volunteers who bake and decorate birthday cakes for children who otherwise would not be able to afford them.
“In Cody’s mind, she’s like Iron Chef Tempa,” Charisse said.
Special Kneads and Treats is still settling into its new location on Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. The bakery is only utilizing about 6,000 square feet of its 12,000-square-foot facility because it needs more funds to fill out there rest of the building. Kohler envisions the remaining room in the bakery as a distribution center to create more jobs for the 189 special needs adults on the waiting list to be volunteers or employees for the bakery.
Good Taste Gwinnett tasting ticket sales benefit the nonprofit bakery and help it towards its goal of opening multiple locations.
“Any time something asks us to attend an event like this — that’s how nonprofits survive, so we’re very blessed by this,” Kohler said.
The event featured 14 local restaurants, all offering unique dinner and dessert samples. There were also complimentary samples of three different Slow Pour Brewing beers at the bar and other vendors promoting products, including a booth for Special Kneads and Treats.
John and Judy Fletcher enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches from Smokey Bones Barbecue before coming to the Special Kneads and Treats booth. John is president of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, a faith-based nonprofit that offers temporary emergency assistance to those unable to meet their basic needs such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, and medicine.
The Fletchers thought they could serve as a conduit for Special Kneads and Treat to deliver cakes to families in need.
“We’re both nonprofits,” John said. “This would be great, if she’s (Kohler) willing. ... We call on a lot of families with single moms.”
Good Taste Gwinnett is sponsored by Jackson EMC and hosted by the Daily Post. SCNI Director of Events Noreen Brantner said the VIP tickets for the event sold out faster than last year’s event even with an increased supply of VIP tickets.
Premium tickets sold out in three weeks, and included six tasting tickets, general admission benefits, extra VIP benefits and a goodie bag.
“People who have come before knew there was value in it,” Brantner said.