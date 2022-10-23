Yulinda Cook’s first book was inspired by her first grandchild and her late mother.
“Polly’s Special Day” is a children’s story — Cook’s first published work — that celebrates birthdays, dreams and the special gift of time. The Suwanee resident, who has had a lifelong passion for writing, said she originally got the idea when her granddaughter Jordyn celebrated her first birthday nearly a dozen years ago.
“The idea of the book was started when my first grandchild was born,” Cook said. “On her first birthday in 2012, I called to wish her a happy birthday and said, ‘What are you going to do today?’ My son said she’s going to do anything she wants to do — she can have cake all day.
“He told me all that they had planned for her and everything she was going to do. I thought that was wonderful and I wrote it down, which I often do when I hear or see or read something I want to remember.”
Cook subsequently put her original plans to write about the birthday on hold, but picked the story back up years later when her mother died.
“When my mother passed away in 2017, the words started coming back to me and I started writing, and I put it down again,” she said. “And then one day I picked it up again right before the pandemic and started writing and really got serious about it. I wrote it in one day.”
The original title for the book — which was released this summer by Pennsylvania-based Christian Faith Publishing — was “Cake All Day,” but Cook said she decided to change the title in tribute to her mother.
“I changed it to ‘Polly’s Special Day’ to honor my mother,” she said. “Polly was my mother’s nickname.”
Cook, who with her husband Carl has four children and 10 grandchildren (her 10th grandchild was born Oct. 4), shared her manuscript with family members to determine if the story resonated with them.
“I read it to my grandchildren and to my nieces’ and nephews’ children,” said Cook, who is called YaYa by her grandchildren (her husband is Poppy). “I read it to their children’s friends and I read it to adults. Family members don’t want to hurt your feelings, but I told them I needed honest opinions.
“The children didn’t know it was my book — I didn’t tell them I was writing a book. And they loved it. That was the first phase and I did a lot of editing at that point, and then I’d read it to them again and they still loved it, so I thought I had something here.”
Cook, who is a breast cancer survivor, assented that the writers’ adage that it’s just as challenging — if not more so — to create and execute the writing of a children’s book as it is to pen an adult novel or non-fiction work.
“When you’re writing an adult book, you can take a whole page or chapter to get over a point, but with a children’s book you have to say it in two or three sentences,” she said. “You have to know how to get your message out in just a couple of sentences because their attention spans are not that long.”
The Alabama native, who has touched lives as a teacher, counselor and social worker and later spent nearly 30 years working in the federal government, was approached by Christian Faith Publishing as a result of her extensive networking and pursuit of continuing education about the written word.
“I take lots of classes on writing, do lots of summits and conferences about writing, so … a publisher sent me an email and said they were interested in one of my stories,” she said. “I sent in a synopsis and they said they were interested in doing my book.”
Although the title of the book was changed, the “cake all day” concept remained.
“It’s a story about lifelong memory given to a little girl by her father, who grants her the gift of her dreams,” she said “Even getting away from the title, which is a special day, the gift of her dream is time. There’s a special bond between girls and fathers, just like there is between boys and mothers — that time is very important in a child’s life when a father spends time with his little girl and gives her her dream, and that was to have cake all day.”
When asked how she felt her mother would regard “Polly’s Special Day,” Cook said, “I honestly think she’d love it — I really do. She always knew I loved to write and read. There are a lot of family-related things in the illustrations and she would love it.”
Cook is the mother of former North Gwinnett football standouts Jared and Jason Cook. While Jason, who played college football at Ole Miss, had a brief stint in the NFL before going into the ministry (he’s the pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell), Jared, who played at South Carolina, has had a 13-year NFL tenure, playing at Tennessee, St. Louis, Green Bay, Oakland, Los Angeles and New Orleans; he is now a free agent.
“Polly’s Special Day” is available in bookstores and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.thebookscribbler.com/ or https://www.amazon.com/s?k=9781098071790
