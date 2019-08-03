As Oliver Frandsen and Beverele Pedersen, both 4, fidgeted with the knobs and levers on an old pink tractor at the Southeastern Railway Museum Saturday, they had to be reminded to be careful.
“Uh, guys, let’s take it easy on the gear shifts,” said Atlanta resident Katrina Pedersen, who is Beverele’s mother.
At least 1,000 visited the railway museum Saturday along for its three-day 13th annual “Trains, Trucks and Tractors” event, which began Friday and continues Sunday.
There were more than dozen tractors for kids and adults alike to marvel over — as well as several trains, a school bus, a MARTA cherry picker truck, Gwinnett County Transit regular and paratransit buses and several vintage and more modern Atlanta transit buses including MARTA and its predecessors. There were also several vintage and more modern big rig trucks on display at the museum.
“It’s (intended) to give people, visitors a different perspective of different parts of transportation that we don’t necessarily have on site all of the time, and secondarily to have a good time,” museum Administrator and Acting Executive Director Randy Pirkle said.
There were also hayrides as well as rides on big and little trains for families to enjoy. Birthday cake was also served Saturday to commemorate the 100th birthday of the museum’s General II locomotive, which was built in August 1919.
Author Todd DeFeo, who does marketing for the museum, also gave a presentation on the Western and Atlantic Railroad and sold copies of his recently released book, “Images of Rail: Western and Atlantic Railroad.” DeFeo will give the presentation again at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Katrina Pedersen said she and a friend, who has visited the museum before, decided to bring their young children to the event for a day adventure.
“It’s great,” Pedersen said. “They love the trains and it’s nice that it’s interactive and you can get up on (the tractors) without having to worry about tearing anything up. Farm equipment is pretty sturdy.”
The final day of Trains, Trucks and Tractors will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum, which is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth.