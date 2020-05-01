The Southeastern Railway Museum is about halfway to its goal of raising more than $200,000 to convert an office module into a new educational space thanks to a grant from the Scott Hudgens Family Foundation.
The foundation gave the museum a $50,000 matching grant for the conversion. Since it is a matching grant that required the museum to contribute $50,000 as well, a total of $100,000 has now been raised for the project and museum officials are still collecting donations to cover the remaining money needed for the renovation.
The office module that will be renovated has 2,500 square feet of space. In addition to the educational space, some office space is also expected to be made available because of the renovation.
Donations to the museum can be made at train-museum.org/donate-online.
The awarding of the grant comes at a time when the museum has had to close its doors because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. The closure is currently expected to last until mid-May but several events, including its annual Caboose Days, have either been postponed or canceled.
“This has been a difficult time for everyone, including our volunteers, who are passionate about preserving railroad history for future generations,” said Randy Pirkle, executive director of the Southeastern Railway Museum. “We appreciate the support many in the community have shown, and we look forward to welcoming back visitors as soon as we can do so safely.”
