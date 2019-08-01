You’ve heard “trains, planes and automobiles?”
Well, what the Southeastern Railway Museum has planned for this weekend is kind of similar to that except there won’t be any planes — and there will be trucks and tractors instead of smaller automobiles.
The museum will host Trains, Trucks and Tractors this weekend, starting Friday and continuing until Sunday.
“During the event, participants will display a range of antique tractors and vehicles not generally on display at the museum,” officials at the museum said in an announcement.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Among the features that will be offered are hayrides — the price is a donation to the museum — as well as musical performances, food vendors, antique tractor displays, train exhibits, a MARTA bus, a Gwinnett County fire truck, a Gwinnett County Transit bus, a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus and rides on the museum’s restored antique handcar.
Author Todd DeFeo will present information on the Western & Atlantic Railroad, including information from his new book, “Images of Rail: Western and Atlantic Railroad,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the museum’s website.
There will also be a special commemoration of the General II locomotive’s 100th birthday Saturday.
The musical lineup is expected to include Phil Griffin on Friday, the Young Again Band on Saturday and Andy and Amanda on Sunday. The musical entertainment is expected to last from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.
Food vendors will include Bill’s Grills on Wheels on Friday and Saturday; The Local Pantry on Sunday and Best Ice Cream on Wheels on Saturday and Sunday.
“The special visiting exhibits and other activities are included in regular museum admission, and guests can also purchase rides on the museum’s restored antique handcar,” museum officials said in their announcement.
“Visiting exhibits will arrive and depart at different times throughout the event, and event offerings are contingent upon the weather.”
The Southeastern Railway Museum is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 65, and $7 for children ages 2 to 12. Additional fees apply for train rides.