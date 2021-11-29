Soul Train Awards 2021: The winners list By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 29, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BET presented the 20201 Soul Train Awards that aired Sunday night.The awards ceremony celebrated the dance show "Soul Train's" 50th anniversary and for the first time was held at the legendary Apollo in Harlem, New York.Bffs and former "Martin" costars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as co-hosts for this year's awards. R&B/Soul super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who perform together as Silk Sonic, kicked off the show with the song "Fly As Me."Ciara and Russell Wilson and Marley Dias received the Souls of Justice Award,Ashanti performed a medley of her hits as did Maxwell. They were honored with the Lady of Soul and Legend award respectively.The complete list of 2021 "Soul Train Awards" winners follows below.Best New ArtistYung BleuCertified Soul AwardCharlie WilsonBest R&B/Soul Female ArtistJazmine SullivanBest R&B/Soul Male ArtistGiveonBest Gospel/Inspirational Award Kirk FranklinSong of the YearBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"Album of the YearJazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales"The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award"Leave The Door Open" - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)Best Dance PerformanceNormani feat. Cardi B - "Wild Side"Best CollaborationWizkid feat. Tems -- "Essence"Video of the YearBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 