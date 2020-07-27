Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child.
"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for Turner said in a statement provided to CNN.
No further details were provided.
The couple married last year in two ceremonies -- a casual affair in Las Vegas and a more lavish event in France.
Jonas, 30, is a member of The Jonas Brothers. Turner, 24, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.