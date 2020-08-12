It's a sign of the times.
Sony Pictures announced on Wednesday the company will begin hosting drive-in screenings for the public on the movie studio's lot.
The screenings, to accommodate up to 75 cars, will take place starting August 14 on the Sony lot in Culver, City, California.
The lineup includes some of of the studio's classic films, like "The Karate Kid" and "Ghostbusters."
Other films on the schedule include "Baby Driver," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
As of now available show times on Atom Tickets list dates up to September 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.