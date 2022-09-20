Actress Soleil Moon Frye spent one week with Ukrainian refugees and is urging the public to do what they can to help.

Frye was on the ground with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), Sean Penn's emergency relief nonprofit which has supported disaster responses in the US and around the world. She traveled to the region alongside fellow board members and the organization's co-founder and CEO Ann Lee to provide emergency relief supplies and essential resources.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.