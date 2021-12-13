Snoop Dogg was the highlight of Golden Globe nominations By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snoop Dogg was a surprise guest at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When it comes to pronouncing a bunch of names early in the morning, it's kind of hard being Snoop D-O-double G.The rapper/actor and arguably the best Olympics commentator ever was a surprise guest Monday at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.Rocking a red cap and a pair of shades indoors (as one does when one is a superstar), Snoop read off the names with smooth flair and a few pretty funny mispronunciations. After referring to best supporting actor in a motion picture nominee Ben Affleck as "Been Aff-fleck," Snoop was quick to apologize to the Academy Award winner."My fault," Snoop said. "Sorry about that, Ben."Affleck was nominated for his role in "The Tender Bar." Snoop also struggled a bit with pronouncing Ciarán Hinds, who was nominated for best supporting actor in the film "Belfast.""Work with me now," Snoop quipped as he tried to get it together.How about we nominate Snoop and John Travolta, who famously called Idina Menzel "the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem" years ago at the Oscars, to host the Golden Globes next year?The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Cnn Academy Awards Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Entertainment And Arts Awards Golden Globe Awards Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Movie Awards Movies Celebrities Snoop Lion 