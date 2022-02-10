Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records By Chloe Melas, CNN Feb 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snoop Dogg is officially in charge at Death Row Records. It was announced February 9 that the rapper had acquired the label. Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Snoop Dogg is officially in charge at Death Row Records.It was announced Wednesday that the rapper had acquired the label.It's a sentimental move considering Death Row Records launched his career in the 90s with his debut album "Doggystyle." "I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," the rapper said in a statement."It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me." Death Row Records was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. It rose to prominence with artists including Tupac Shakur.The news of Snoop Dogg's business deal comes just days before he will hit the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. He will be performing alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Music Music And Dance Musical Styles Rap And Hip-hop Music Death Row Brand Commerce Marketing Dogg Dre Rapper News Doggystyle 