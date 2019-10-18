More than 75 craft vendors as well as several food booths, a rock wall, bungee jumping, inflatables, hayrides and a trackless train are expected to be a part of this weekend’s Snellville Fall Festival.
The annual event will take place from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday on Oak Road in front of Snellville City Hall.
“We have it all folks,” Snellville Tourism and Trade officials said in their announcement of the event. “Join us for a great fun-filled family day.”
A large part of the event is the craft vendors, with Snellville Tourism and Trade officials touting the festival as an opportunity to do early Christmas shopping. There will be several activities, however, with $10 all-day activity bands giving attendees access to a rock climbing wall, hay rides, nine-hole mini-golf, bungee jumping, inflatables and the trackless train.
Snellville Tourism and Trade officials said food vendors at the event will include: Fratelli’s Italian Food, Berens Frozen Custard Texas Roadhouse, Brown’s BBQ, Cari’s Corner Italian Bakery, Chick-fil-A and 4 Amigos Mexican Food. There will also be funnel cakes from the Lions Club and hot boiled peanuts.
There will also be two 65-inch widescreen televisions set up so sports fans can watch college football games and other sporting events during the festival.
The Snellville Senior Center will also hold an arts and crafts fair from noon until 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Snellville Fall Festival.
Entertainment activities include: the Mulligan Stew Band at noon; a costume contest at 2:30 p.m.; a dog costume contest at 3:15 p.m.; Scarecrow Selfie prize drawings at 3:50 p.m.; a scarecrow silent auction at 3:55 p.m.; and Rupert’s Orchestra from 4 until 6 p.m.
A large Trunk or Treat event will also take place as part of the festival from 4 until 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Snellville, 2400 Main St.