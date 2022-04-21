Local artist Joel Sturdivant’s work celebrates nature.
“l am the person who gets lost in the shape of a tree, the rushing stream, waterfalls,” he said. “I look at these places and think about their history. Who and how many lived here? How many generations lived, worked, played and passed here? Where did they go?”
His exhibit, “An Eye on Nature,” is currently on display at Snellville’s City Hall Community Room. There is a reception of the work from 2 to 4 p.m. April 30 in the Community Room, located at 2342 Oak Road.
The event is free and open to the public.
“I have been drawing and painting for as long as I can remember,” he said. “My biggest inspirations come from the beauty of nature which is located all around us.”
Sturdivant has a bachelor’s degree of fine arts from the Atlanta College of Art. Recently, he staged the first “student” one-man show at the Hudgens Center for the Arts, entitled “A Celebration of Nature.” He has had exhibitions at the annual Hudgens Members Exhibition, Johns Creek Members Exhibition and the Annual Festival of the Arts at Cumming First United Methodist Church.
He has contributed to Westmont College’s charity art auction and many of his works are now on display in private collections throughout the Southeast.
“Many of my works contain various planes, an idea I developed while in art school,” he said. “I use these planes to manipulate time and space. I violate parameters in an attempt to enter the space of the viewer. By stacking planes, I can move between seasons, or centuries. I sincerely hope you enjoy this exhibition!”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.