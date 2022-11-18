A movie about dreams becomes the stuff of nightmares in Netflix's utterly misguided "Slumberland," an attempt to build a sprawling fantasy adventure from the bones of the early-20th-century newspaper comic strip. Most notable as a vehicle for Jason Momoa, this wannabe spectacle from "The Hunger Games" director Francis Lawrence serves up lots of special effects desperately in search of a story.

The plot begins with a familiar kid-movie setup: A young girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley, in a gender swap from the comic) living in a lighthouse away from the world with her caring father (Kyle Chandler). When dad is lost at sea, she's sent to live with her buttoned-up uncle (Chris O'Dowd) in the big city, finding an escape in her dreams.