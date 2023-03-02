If You Go What: Sip & Swine BBQ Festival When: Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Coolray Field, One Braves Avenue, Lawrenceville More info: Go to sipandswine.com
The Sip & Swine BBQ Festival not only touts some of the best Kansas City-style barbecue in America, but it also impacts the future in extremely positive ways.
The festival is set Friday and Saturday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. More than 100 professional and shade-tree barbecue competitors from 12 states and two continents will vie for the coveted People’s Choice Tasting award in an event sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
Admission and parking are free for the two-day porcine extravaganza, which will also feature some 80 craft vendors and 40 food vendors.
Now in its eighth year, the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival was originally established as a fundraiser for Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter in Buford. Home of Hope is focused on ending homelessness two generations at a time, providing service for homeless infants and children up to 17 years old, along with their young mothers. The nonprofit also aids teenagers aging out of the foster care system.
The festival has grown to feature bands, crafts and family-friendly activities, and this year’s event is expected to be the largest to date.
“As word spreads year after year, we not only experience larger crowds, but also increased interest from competitors, vendors, bands and sponsors,” said Jim Lloyd, chairman of the Home of Hope board of directors, organizer of the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival and CEO of Lawrenceville-based InsuranceHub Leavitt Agency, in a news release.
“For the first time in the festival’s history, we have already hit our cap on competitors and we have one team joining us all the way from Australia. From here in the United States, we have a dozen states represented, including competition teams from all over the South and some of our northern and midwestern neighbors like New York, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois. We’re expecting a lot of different flavors represented at this year’s event, influenced by all those various regions.”
Proceeds from competition and vendor fees, raffle ticket sales and the purchase of People’s Choice Taster Kits all go Home of Hope. Thus far, the festival has raised $742,000 on behalf of the children’s shelter.
“There is a very real need here in Gwinnett,” said Lloyd. “Two thousand kids in the Gwinnett County Public School System identify and homeless, and as access to affordable housing continues to decline, those numbers are expected to grow. Families everywhere are feeling the sting of inflation, so what better way to do something good for your community than to gather together for a free, family-focused event that benefits a wonderful local charity?”
Lloyd added that a People’s Choice Taster Kit is available for $12 and enables patrons to sample from nine randomly-selected competitors and share their personal favorites.
“It’s good food for a good cause,” he said. “We’ve made it our goal to ‘smoke’ the fundraising results from previous years, so we invite everyone to come out and enjoy this one-of-a-kind festival. You can even bring your dog, as long as they’re friendly and on a leash.”
In addition to the People’s Choice Tasting (which takes place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday), the festival will showcase the grill skills of youngsters for the fourth consecutive year with the Kids Q Competition for aspiring chefs aged 6 to 15. For a $25 entry fee, young barbecue enthusiasts will have their own competition to enjoy.
On Saturday, the Jonathan Ingram Band will perform from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., the Midland Station Band will hit the stage from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Dock Rock Radio will perform from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. and Pickup Line will perform from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. The People’s Choice Tasting awards ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.
