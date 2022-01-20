Sia revealed that the backlash following her choices in her feature directorial debut, "Music," left her struggling with her mental health and she entered rehab as a result.
The singer faced criticism from some advocates for its depiction of autism and for casting dancer Maddie Ziegler, who is not on the autism spectrum, to play Music Gamble, a nonverbal autistic teenage girl, in the film. Sia and Ziegler are longtime collaborators who worked on "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart" together.
The film garnered a number of Golden Globe nominations in February 2021, but also harsh reviews. Sia said she was deeply affected by the backlash and apologized on social media at the time.
Sia revealed that it was Kathy Griffin who helped her, after facing her own media crisis in 2017.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
