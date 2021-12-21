A former Shiloh High School running back and linebacker is seeking to become the next great DJ by winning the National Collegiate Performing Arts 2021 National College Performing Arts 2021 National DJ Championship.
Gensen Surpris, a 22-year-old senior biology and pre-medicine major at Florida A&M who performs under the nickname “DJ Zoe Crazy Mr. Go Crazy,” recently completed the competition’s round-of-16, against Texas A&M’s DJ Fula in a Southwest Division contest for a spot in the “Rave 8.”
“I feel good going into the final voting,” Surpris said. “I’m confident because the judges’ feedback was positive, but I also know that anything can happen. I’m getting ready for the next round. I’m thinking about how I can take my game to the next level and get myself to be the best I can be.”
The winners of the “Spinning 16” round, who will be revealed in January at upstaged.com, are determined by fan voting and a star-studded celebrity DJ judging panel including Disco Mix Club (DMC) U.S. Champion DJ Immortal and Grammy Award-winning Producer DJ Babey Drew.
Surpris cruised in his first-round matchup against Angelo State’s DJ-Smooth by earning 59.5 percent of the vote, is competing against DJs from across the country, representing schools in major conferences, including the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12, as well as HBCUs and lesser-known universities that are divided among eight divisions.
“There are so many reasons why I’m competing, and representing my school and my HBCU community are a big part,” Surpris said. “We are a dynamic group of people living in the Georgia-Florida area and there are a lot of talented DJs in this area and I want to be known as one of them.”
The competition, which is similar to the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent,” is run by Upstaged Entertainment Group. The company’s website, upstagedu.com, broadcasts the DJs’ three-minute videos and gives fans the opportunity to vote on which DJ should advance. While the audience’s vote is important, it’s not everything, as a judging panel also has a say regarding which DJs get to spin another round.
Surpris is seeking to emerge from the 32-team field and claim his share of $20,000 in Roland/V-MODA DJ Equipment gear, more than $10,000 cash prizes for himself and his social justice charities, along with the prestige of winning a national championship and earning NCPA DJ All-American recognition.
“Winning would absolutely mean the world to me,” he said. “It would give me the resources I need to go to medical schools so I can become a surgeon and it would mean a lot to my family, my school and everyone who has supported me.”
Surpris’ charity is We Stand Together, which works to inspire hope and strength, in addition to providing support and financial assistance to individuals and families impacted by cancer.
“We Stand Together is very personal to me because my late mom, Natalie Marc Surpris, who died of colon cancer in 2019, started the organization,” he said. “I want to help provide financial resources We Stand Together so it can continue providing support to cancer patients and help then in any way they can.”
While at in high school, Surpris was on the Student Leadership Team, was the public relations director for his senior class, and won the Gwinnett County Caring Award, in addition to being a member of the Snellville Youth Council, a group of students who worked alongside the city’s mayor and elected officials to bridge the gap between officials and the youth they represent.
