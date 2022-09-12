"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph used her Emmy acceptance speech to remind the audience -- and viewers everywhere -- that she's got major pipes.

While on stage, Ralph, who won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role as seasoned teacher Barbara Howard, broke out into Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species."

