The hard work of journalism doesn't always readily translate to the screen, a problem magnified as doors slammed in faces has been supplanted by cellphone hang-ups and ignored texts. "She Said" nevertheless joins a long tradition of movies about dogged reporters exposing injustice, and in this case helping spawn a sweeping movement.

The film is adapted from the book by New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, which might explain why the work of Ronan Farrow is mentioned but conspicuously shortchanged. Not only did Farrow get there first, but he had to grapple with NBC News management before eventually publishing in the New Yorker. It's a pointed reminder to remember who's telling the story.