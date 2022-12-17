A mainly sunny sky. High 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 11:42 pm
Television personality Sharon Osbourne returned home Saturday, one day after she was taken to a Southern California hospital following an emergency call.
Her son Jack Osbourne said on Instagram his mother "has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home."
The Ventura County Fire Department EMS responded to an unspecified emergency call at a historic hotel in Santa Paula, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Ventura County Fire and Santa Paula Police responded to the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m., Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar told CNN.
Sharon Osbourne, the British American former "America's Got Talent" judge who is married to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, is 70 years old.
Her current condition is unknown and the reason for her hospitalization remains unclear.
"As to what happened to my mum -- I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," Osbourne's son said Saturday.
CNN has reached out to Osbourne's representatives and Santa Paula Hospital for comment.
Santa Paula is a city in Ventura County, approximately 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
