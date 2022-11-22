Quentin Tarantino has made it clear that Marvel movies are not his cup of tea, but actor Simu Liu has kindly reminded the director that the films and the studio behind them have provided underrepresented communities a chance to be seen on the big screen unlike ever before.

"If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," Liu, the star of Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," wrote on Twitter. "I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."