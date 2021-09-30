Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shakira, performing here in 2018, says she was attacked by purse snatching boars. Noam Galai/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Her hips don't lie and Shakira says she's not telling tall tales about being a victim of a boar attack.According to the BBC, the singer said she was attacked by two wild boars as she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, walked in a park in Spain."They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," the Colombian singer said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday as she held up the bag. "They've destroyed everything."Lest she not be believed, Shakira asked her son to back her up. "Milan tell the truth," she said as her son with professional soccer player Gerard Piqué walked away. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."The BBC reported that Spanish police received almost 1,200 calls regarding wild hogs in 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Shakira (entertainer) Shakira Wild Boar Zoology Telecommunications Bbc Purse Milan Hip Cable News Network More Entertainment Entertainment 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' could use some brains in more ways than one Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 36 min ago 0 Entertainment 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 37 min ago 0 Entertainment Wendy Williams not yet returning to her show By Lisa Respers France, CNN 45 min ago 0 Entertainment Suni Lee shares her totally relatable response to seeing her childhood idol Justin Bieber By Marianne Garvey, CNN 55 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Victory on Friday could kick start playoff push for Central Gwinnett, Shiloh Norcross defense on impressive run heading into Berkmar game Past two top picks clash as Jags' Trevor Lawrence faces Bengals' Joe Burrow Hawks Talon Gaming promotes Wesley Acuff to director of esports {{title}}
