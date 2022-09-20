'Serial' streams new episode after Adnan Syed released

The podcast 'Serial' streams a new episode after Adnan Syed was released. Syed is pictured here leaving the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland in February 2016.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters/FILE

The podcast that shined light on Adnan Syed's case was there Monday when he was released to home detention.

"Serial" explored Syed's conviction for the murder of his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Judge Melissa Phinn of the Baltimore City Circuit Court vacated his 1999 conviction on Monday.

CNN's Sabrina Shulman, Kristina Sgueglia, Lauren Koenig, Dakin Andone and Eric Levenson contributed to this report

