One of nature’s most spectacular events — the annual wildebeest migration in the Serengeti ecosystem — will highlight Earth Day at Fernbank Museum in Atlanta.
On April 22, the iconic museum will present “Serengeti: Journey to the Heart of Africa” in the Giant Screen Theater, offering patrons an opportunity to be witness to the intricately symbiotic ecosystem of Africa, where more than a million wildebeest migrate in accordance with the flourishing short grass plains that depend on growth during rainy seasons.
The film, which is sponsored locally at Fernbank by Isdell Family Foundations, also provides an insider’s view into learning about experiences that young animals — from lion cubs learning to hunt to wildebeest calves beginning to run — go through as they follow their parents. Considered one of Africa’s seven natural wonders, life in the Serengeti was recorded by filmmakers in a decidedly uninhabited setting, due in no small part to worldwide lockdowns.
“There wasn’t a single tourist in the park,” said filmmaker Michael Dalton in a news release. “This hasn’t happened since probably the 1970s or 1980s.”
Dalton’s deep familiarity with the Serengeti is a result of his many visits there during his life, and with nearly unfettered access during filming, he discovered unparalleled opportunities to capture wildlife and vistas few visitors — let alone filmmakers — have ever experienced. From overhead views of the “Great Migration” filling the plains from horizon to horizon to compelling scenes of a lion’s breath steaming in the moonlight, “Serengeti” is a fresh, timeless window into a wilderness rarely viewed by audiences.
“Our mission was to take our audience in there with the animals, so that as we move, you move with the animals,” said David Gross, the film’s producer. “You’re within the herds; you feel like you’re part of the landscape. When you present the film in an impressive giant screen theater, it gives you the closest thing to actually being there in person.”
“Serengeti: Journey to the Heart of Africa” will play daily in Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater beginning on Earth Day. General admission tickets include daytime access to the museum, WildWoods, Fernbank Forest and the choice of one Giant Screen film.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.fernbankmuseum.org for $25.95 (adults), $24.95 (seniors) and $23.95 (children ages 3 to 12). Children under 2 and Fernbank Members are admitted without charge. Tickets not purchased in advance are offered at the museum, if available, at a higher price.
Fernbank Museum is located a 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta.
