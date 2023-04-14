One of nature’s most spectacular events — the annual wildebeest migration in the Serengeti ecosystem — will highlight Earth Day at Fernbank Museum in Atlanta.

On April 22, the iconic museum will present “Serengeti: Journey to the Heart of Africa” in the Giant Screen Theater, offering patrons an opportunity to be witness to the intricately symbiotic ecosystem of Africa, where more than a million wildebeest migrate in accordance with the flourishing short grass plains that depend on growth during rainy seasons.

