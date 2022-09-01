Whether it’s stand-up comedy, a tribute to boybands, and performances for all ages, the Lawrenceville Arts Center has something for everyone this month.
• Mary Poppins: Through Sept. 18, Thursday – Saturday, 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
The show to open Aurora Theatre’s 27th season has been so popular at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage its run has been extended by a week.
Snellville native Galen Crawley has played arguably the world’s most famous nanny in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins.”
Crawley also played the title role when the show made its Aurora Theatre debut in 2014, as her performance eight years ago earned her the Suzi Bass Award for Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical.
Crawley has been joined by Andy Meeks, who plays Mary Poppins’ good friend Bert, a role that earned Meeks a Suzi Bass Award alongside Crawley in 2014.
Four talented young performers have been alternating the roles of Jane and Michael Banks. Kayla Furie and Adrienne Ocfemia have played Jane, with Jai Soundar and Max Walls playing Michael. Other standout cast members include Marcus Hopkins-Turner as George Banks, Jillian Melko as Winifred Banks and Ithica Tell as Miss Andrews.
“Mary Poppins” is just the second production in Aurora Theatre history to be remounted.
“When we opened the Lawrenceville Arts Center, I said we were going to fly Mary Poppins over the audience if it kills me. Well, I’m still here,” said Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence, who won a Suzi Bass Award for her work as a producer on the show in 2014. “It was an easy choice to decide to produce this show again. It was an audience favorite and one of mine too. My intent is to lean into joy this season, and this musical does just that. This production will be full of magic and surprise!”
• Aurora Comedy Nights featuring Dan Mengini: Sept. 2-3, 8 p.m.
Mengini, a native of Bermuda who was raised in the U.S., will take the Lawrenceville Arts Center Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret stage, where he will showcase his down-to-earth comedy.
Mengini has made a name for himself on numerous television shows, including Showtime’s “Homeland,” USA Network’s “Necessary Roughness,” Lifetime TV’s “Drop Dead Diva,” The CW’s “One Tree Hill,” and a starring role on Adult Swim’s live action shows “The Restless Bell” and “The Rising Son.”
A cash bar, without any drink minimum, will be available, with tickets starting at $20.
• The Trail to Oregon!: Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Sept. 3, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
If you grew up in the 1980s and played this educational computer game where you had to navigate across the country with your family without dying, then you’ll want to check out this comedy musical based on pretty much the only video game that was allowed in public school 40 years ago.
The show is just like the game, but instead of playing it on that green and black screen, the audience gets to follow a down-on-their-luck family as they venture into the great frontier. They have to manage bandits, illness, flooding and of course, death of a loved one as they try to reach the great northwest. Tickets are $13.
• Improv Athens: Sept. 10, 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
As the University of Georgia’s longest running improv comedy troupe and a third-place winner at the national 2020 College Improv Tournament, Improv Athens will bring its comedy to the Peach State Federal Credit Union Studio. If you’re a fan of Dad’s Garage Theatre and Blacktop Improv, chances are you won’t want to miss the performance from these college students. Tickets are $10.
• Air Up There: Sept. 10: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
At the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage, Big Thinkers Science Exploration will entertain and inform audiences through their newest interactive journey that focuses on air in this interactive children’s show. The scientists engage kids as they explore the properties of air and pressure with wacky experiments that include floating beach balls and floating children. Tickets are $7.
• Fairy God Doctor: Sept. 17, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
This Aurora Children’s Playhouse premiere will see the Disney Corporation take over the beloved Doctor Who franchise, pairing the Time Lord with his most annoying companion ever – a Disney princess in this children’s show at the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage. Felt Nerdy is powered by the dynamic duo of Atlanta-based puppeteers Veronica Dashiell and Charles Kelso who dare to cross nerd culture, felt and fur to the delight of their audiences. Tickets are $7.
• The Boys Are Back: Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
BTS and One Direction are playing at the Aurora Theatre! Well, not really, but this cabaret tribute to boy bands will take the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage to perform hits made famous by the some of the biggest boybands of all time, including The Beatles, The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, BTS and One Direction. Tickets start at $25.
• Nuestras Voces: A Hispanic Heritage Open-Mic & Mercado, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
It’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and commerce at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. The event showcases local performers, artists and Latiné-owned businesses, as the day focuses on Lawrenceville’s Latiné arts and culture scene. Tickets are free.
• Jolly Holiday Party: Sept. 18, following the 2:30 showing of “Mary Poppins”
Come to the Lawrenceville Arts Center Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret to meet Mary Poppins and her friends. Children 12 and under can enjoy refreshments and mingle with the award-winning cast of Mary Poppins. If there ever was a chance to get a selfie with woman who made the word “Supercalifragilisticexpialocious” famous, this is it. Tickets are $7 and an adult is admitted free with each child ticket.
• Third Annual Aurora Theatre 0.5K: Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.
Who wants to go on a beer run? Or more like a beer walk? That’s not a typo: the zero-point-5K, which is less than a half-mile, will take participants – or those who just want a beer – from the Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard to the Slow Pour Brewing Company. Those who finish the few-block course will be rewarded with a shirt, brunch fare and beer, to commemorate their athletic feat.
"It began as a kernel of an idea, a thought of 'wouldn't this be funny if . . .?,' but the more we talked about it we realized it was the exact right fundraiser for our organization and our core audience," said EB Hooyer, Aurora's marketing coordinator, said. "It's a fun run, but the perfect length for Aurora fans of all ages and fitness levels. Our 'racers' go just 0.32 miles --conveniently the distance to our closest breweries. Once we get there, we have a big party to celebrate everyone's accomplishment."
If you aren’t 21, don’t worry, there will be a cold root beer waiting for you at the finish line. Check in starts at 9:30 a.m. and proceeds benefit the Aurora Theatre. Registration is $40 and can be completed at my.lvilleartscenter.com/fun-run-22.
• Como Vivir en Pareja y no Morir en el Intento (How to Live as a Couple and Not Die Trying): Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
The stand-up comedy show performed is by a couple for couples. The comedians use their personal experiences as fodder for their jokes and aren’t afraid to ask the audience at Lawrenceville Arts Center Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret for help. Tickets are $45.
"We felt it was time to bring this dynamic couple straight from Miami to give our Hispanic audience a fun night of laughter," Jack Segui, Aurora's director of community impact, said. "Aurora Theatre wants celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this and other events, honoring Hispanic culture."
• Henry Cho: Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
The nationally known comedian who has appeared in television and movies will bring his clean brand of comedy to the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Cho, who has appeared in “Saving Santaland,” Revenge of the Nerds III and “Double Occupancy,” in addition to performing on NBC “The Tonight Show,” CBS’s “The Late, Late, Show” and NBC’s “Young Comedians Special” will be accompanied by special guest Cyrus Steele. Tickets start at $25.
• Aurora Theatre Academy: Through November
Aspiring actors and actresses of all skill levels between the ages of 3 and 103 can work alongside professionals and perform at the venue. Classes, which are limited to 15 students, include Theatre 101 for adults, improv workshops, audition bootcamps and children’s classes. The fall schedule also focuses on everything from classic Broadway shows to fairytales. Classes start at $45.
