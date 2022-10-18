Selma Blair departs 'Dancing with the Stars' over health concerns related to MS

Selma Blair, here in Los Angeles on Saturday, departs the "Dancing with the Stars" due to health concerns.

 Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Selma Blair will not continue competing on this season of "Dancing with the Stars" due to health concerns, the actress said Monday night.

Blair, who first shared she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, has competed strongly on the series over the past five weeks. Her body, however, "has taken a hit," she said.

