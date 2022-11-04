Selena Gomez opens up about her mental-health struggles in 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez in "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," premiering on Apple TV+.

 Apple TV+

In the most deeply personal aspect of "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the singer-actor reads excerpts from her journal filled with self-doubt and anxiety, including lines like "I have to stop living like this" and "I want to know how to breathe again." Opening up about her bipolar disorder is surely a service, but the six-year span encompassed by this intimate Apple TV+ presentation labors to flesh out its revelations into a documentary.

Directed by Alek Keshishian, whose credits include "Madonna: Truth or Dare" as well as Gomez's 2015 video "Hands to Myself," the film clearly displays extensive access to its subject, beginning with preparation for her 2016 tour during rehearsals at Los Angeles' Sports Arena, before she cut the performance schedule short due to anxiety and panic attacks.