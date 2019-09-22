'Seinfeld' moving from TBS to Viacom, not that there's anything wrong with that

Close talkers, anti-dentites and everyone with man hands unite: "Seinfeld" isn't leaving just yet.
After 19 years on TBS, the beloved sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is heading to a new home.
Media giant Viacom announced Saturday it has acquired the exclusive cable rights to "Seinfeld" in a deal with Sony Pictures Television.
Beginning October 2021, all 180 episodes of the iconic series will start airing on Viacom's entertainment channels, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land.
Once the long-awaited merger between CBS and Viacom is complete, "Seinfeld" fans can double-dip -- reruns will also air on the cable network Pop TV, owned by CBS.
The news comes just days after Netflix announced it acquired the global streaming rights to "Seinfeld," stealing the 1990s gem from Hulu, where the show had been streaming since 2015.
While "Seinfeld" fans might have to get used to the channel switch and yada yada yada, the legendary Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer will still be available on our screens.