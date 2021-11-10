See who 'Dancing With the Stars' sent home on a double elimination night

"Dancing with the Stars" paid tribute to Janet Jackson this week, and featured a double elimination and one judge's save.
The legendary singer called in for a video chat with host Tyra Banks, telling her, "I think it's great. I love all styles, all types of dance."
"It's a way to express yourself, another way, I should say, to express yourself. If you don't do it through words, another way you can express yourself [is] through dance," Jackson added.
Sent packing were Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy and singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater, with Giannulli saying she was surprised she even made it this far. Allen revealed he would not be dancing professionally going forward.
Allen and Slater danced a cha cha to "Escapade." Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy danced an Argentine tango to "Any Time, Any Place."
Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke danced a paso doble to "Black Cat," earning them a perfect score.
Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten also scored a perfect score for a jazz performance to "Miss You Much."
Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach danced a cha cha to "Rhythm Nation."
JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson danced a salsa to "Feedback."
Actress Melora Hardin was saved by the judges and will perform in next week's semifinals.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.