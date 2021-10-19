See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos' By Chloe Melas, CNN Oct 19, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nicole Kidman has made some dramatic character transformations as an actor it appears she's pulled it off again."I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing," Kidman says as Lucille Ball the first trailer for Amazon Prime's "Being the Ricardos."The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Javier Bardem plays Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz. Based on the trailer it appears one of Ball's most iconic TV scenes of her stomping grapes from the 1956 episode titled "Lucy's Italian Movie" will be recreated.Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of the Desi and Lucille, has endorsed Kidman's portrayal. "Nicole Kidman became my mother's soul. She crawled into her head," Arnez Instagram last week,I don'tknow how you do that. She cared very deeply about this part and it shows."The film premieres in theaters on December 10 and Amazon Prime on December 21.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 