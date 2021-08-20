Sean Penn and daughter Dylan Penn had some tough moments on set for their new film By Marianne Garvey, CNN Aug 20, 2021 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sean Penn directs his own daughter Dyan Penn in his latest film, "Flag Day," but the joint effort didn't come without a little family tension.The Oscar-winner stars as con artist John Vogel, who is estranged from his children, played by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, whom Penn shares with actress Robin Wright.Because Dylan Penn's character experiences drug abuse, emotional abuse and a sexual assault, it was emotional to film. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday, the actress said things got tense between father and daughter."We had one major, I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note that he had," she said. "About whether I could wear, or not wear, mascara." When Colbert asked if it was in front of the crew, Sean Penn confessed that it was."Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down," he said. "And then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out."This film is the first time Penn has worked with his own children.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Movies Sean Penn Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrity And Pop Culture Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Dylan Penn Show Medicine Crime Dyan Penn John Vogel Oscar Robin Wright Film More Entertainment Entertainment 'The Protégé' casts Maggie Q as an assassin on a quest for revenge Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 35 min ago 0 Entertainment Ed Sheeran is dropping a new album in October By Toyin Owoseje, CNN 45 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Gossip' charts how tabloid tattlers 'escaped from their cages' and rippled through the media Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 46 min ago 0 Entertainment Sean Penn and daughter Dylan Penn had some tough moments on set for their new film By Marianne Garvey, CNN 54 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Latest Judge orders that Larry Nassar's prison funds be turned over to victim restitution Target to open new supply chain facility in Lawrenceville A new clue emerges of what may lie beneath the Martian south pole Georgia unemployment drops to pre-pandemic level Jackson EMC Foundation awards $50K to agencies serving Gwinnett County residents » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMore than 1,400 COVID-related reports have shown up in Gwinnett schools, including 830 close contactsGwinnett County Public Schools says 611 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district's schoolsPolice: 12 people indicted in connection with about 200 Gwinnett burglaries; may be tied to crimes in other statesGeorgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuitLeadership Gwinnett announces Class of 2022HomeFirst Gwinnett officially opens The Resting Spot, its first homeless shelterGwinnett Place CID, county police say Flock Safety cameras key to drop in crime; more cameras to be addedGwinnett County Public Schools notes 502 new COVID-19 reports — mostly close contacts — in one dayJ.D. McClure to succeed retiring Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West; will be GCPD's first Black chiefSofties expands to east coast, opening new headquarters in Gwinnett County CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailBarack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 15, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16ON THE MARKET: Terrace level, outdoor space at this Suwanee area home is like you are at a resortPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16Too hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmedIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 9-15PHOTOS: Scenes from the 16th annual Brookwood Football Alumni ClassicGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 13-15 CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.