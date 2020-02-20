Sean Combs sons set as judges for 'Making the Band' reboot

"Making the Band" is going to feature the "Combs Cartel."
Sean "Diddy" Combs is bringing the popular MTV series back and the judges will partially be a family affair.
The mogul's sons, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, are set to join original cast member, creative director and choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, at the judges table.
The announcement was made via a casting video posted Thursday on YouTube.
"We're not settling for just anybody," Brown said. "If you feel like you've got what it takes to compete in today's industry, y'all know how our pops does it."
The show is set to hold auditions the following dates in the following cities:
- February 28 and 29 -- Atlanta
- March 6 and 7 -- Houston
- March 13 and 14 -- Charlotte
- March 21 and 22 -- New York City
The original "Making the Band" aired on ABC from 2000 to 2001 before it ran on MTV from 2002 to 2009.
Contestants competed in a type of singing boot camp and the series helped launch the careers of the groups Danity Kane, Day26 and O-Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.