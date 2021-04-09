‘Sea’ a classic coming of age tale filled with hope, humor and wonder, told through a vast ocean that connects us all
Atlanta- April 5, 2021- Join Fernbank on a spring break expedition to the land Down Under in ‘Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker’, now showing in the museum’s four-story Giant Screen Theater. Dive into the world of a rare Australian Sea Lion pup named Otto—and meet the man devoted to saving her species.
Between a jagged cliff face and a roaring ocean, lives a colony of Australian Sea Lions. In an environment equally as harsh as it is beautiful, be immersed in a classic coming of age tale guided by one of Australia’s most unique, intelligent, and playful animals. Take an intimate journey inside the colony where a life of great intimacy, tenderness, and clumsiness, must often give way to a life of great sacrifice and bravery.
Follow Otto as she learns what it means to be a sea lion and witness the trials and tribulations of growing up in this harsh domain. Things are not all bad though out on the Australian Bight as Otto makes life-long friends, creates an unbreakable bond with her mother and grows up before our very eyes, starting a family of her own along the way.
As Otto grows up along the Southern Australian Coastline, Dirk Holman, a determined marine biologist, travels across the globe to uncover the secrets of recovery for the Australian Sea Lion. Visit the Marine Mammal Rescue with Dirk as he uncovers methods used along the West Coast of the United States to help the California Sea Lion population reach full recovery; methods and results he intends to duplicate in Australia.
Narrated by Sam Neill, notable for his performance as Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker’ shows daily from April 2-11 at 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. The 25-minute movie will show on weekends only through May 30. The film will also be featured as part of the summer movie schedule, which will be released at a later date.
Giant Screen Movie tickets are sold in combination with general admission to Fernbank and are available for purchase online at FernbankMuseum.org. Combination tickets are $6.95, plus general admission for both members and non-members. Due to greatly reduced theater capacity to ensure safety, advance ticket purchase is required to ensure availability. Some tickets may be available, but not guaranteed, at the box office.
