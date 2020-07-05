Since the Fernbank Museum reopened to the public in Atlanta last month, visitors from near and far have gone to see its popular permanent attractions and new immersive exhibit.
Though museum officials say the “World of Wow” is still very much alive, the reopening offers a whole new experience with several new health and safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.
Antwan Hopkins and Onzalo Green, parents of four, said they had been quarantining since about mid-March, but decided to make the trip from their home in Macon to Atlanta on Saturday, June 27, to take their minds off of the current health crisis.
“We brought the kids to let them see a little bit of history and to learn and see some different stuff since we’re not from here,” Green said.
Her 5-year-old daughter A’Nyia Hopkins pointed to the ground and stomped on the interactive floor projector that’s part of the new “Our Senses” exhibit. She said she liked all the games in the museum.
When the museum closed in mid-March for approximately two months, it was the first time in the museum’s history that it was forced to close, Tyler Thornton, a spokesperson for the Fernbank, confirmed.
“We developed new health and safety procedures to keep guests safe [during that time],” Thornton said. “... Science, nature and human culture are important during this time, and we are dedicated to ensuring our community can continue to safely experience, learn, have fun and be inspired.”
Thornton said museum officials have heard from visitors that they were unsure what to expect venturing out, but were delighted at how safe they felt at the Fernbank and enjoyed being back to visit with dinosaurs and to enjoy nature.
“We’ve been so happy to welcome guests back to Fernbank, especially knowing that our preparations are allowing everyone to enjoy the experiences safely,” Thornton said. “Our attendance is understandably not what we’d typically see in the summer months and tends to vary but is growing, especially on the weekends.”
“Our Senses” is the museum’s new immersive exhibit that challenges and engages the senses so visitors can discover how their brains shape the way they perceive the world.
The exhibit dwells into advancements in engineering and scientific research that allow humans to extend their senses with technology.
One by one, Antwan Hopkins and his family followed the dinosaur footprint stickers throughout the museum guiding visitors coming in and out of exhibits to maintain a one-way path.
“I like the new exhibit, especially the more hands on stuff even though you can’t touch much, but it’s interesting,” Green said. “The kids absolutely love it.”
Because Fernbank is currently limiting its number of visitors allowed inside at one time and offering three different entry times to allow staff to sanitize and clean for an hour in between, few other visitors were visible during their visit.
However, everyone wore a mask as the museum requires. Antwan Hopkins said he felt safe being there.
On June 24, the museum also reopened “Fantastic Forces” and “Nature Stories,” two of its most popular interactive permanent attractions, although some hands-on features remain temporarily closed. WildWoods and Fernbank Forest are also open.
“Nature Stories” is an outdoor play area located inside WildWoods that includes three exhibits for children ages 8 and under. Meanwhile, “Fantastic Forces” is a STEM exhibit about earthquakes, centrifugal force and more.
Overall, the Fernbank features three floors of exhibit space, where visitors can travel back in time to the age of dinosaurs, experience Georgia’s natural history, explore cultures from around the world and more. It also features 75-acres of outdoor space with over two miles of walking trails throughout WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
“In a time where people have been spending more time at home, reconnecting with nature can be healing and energizing,” Thornton said. “Fernbank’s outdoor experiences provide complete immersion in nature with plenty of self-guided experiences that make each visit to Fernbank unique.”
“Because nature changes throughout the seasons, you never know what you might discover on your exploration of this forest in the city that features diverse wildlife, plants, flowers and towering trees that can be more than 300 years old.”
As a science-based organization, museum officials said they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for the safety of guests and staff.
All tickets must be reserved online in advance. Entry times available for reservation are 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
Visitors can also still sign “young scientists” up for Fernbank’s Virtual Summer Camp. Each week-long session includes video sessions, guided crafts and activities, and structured, self-led explorations.
“You inspire everything we do, and we can’t wait to see you again. Thank you for your continued support!” museum officials said.
For more information, visit https://fernbankmuseum.org/.
