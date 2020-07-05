Since the Fernbank Museum reopened to the public in Atlanta last month, visitors from near and far have gone to see its popular permanent attr…

The Fernbank Museum plans to reopen its doors to members on Monday and to the general public on Thursday with a number of new health and safety procedures following its closure in mid-March due to COVID-19.

If You Go

What: Fernbank Museum

Where: Atlanta

Cost: $20 for adults, $18 for children 12 years and younger, $19 for seniors 65 years and older, and free for members.

More info: Go to https://fernbankmuseum.org/