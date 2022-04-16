When the time came to chose the spring musical for the new School of the Arts @ Central Gwinnett High School, Lilliangina Quinones said the theme she hoped the production would project made for a rather easy decision.
The “school within a school,” which opened in the fall all 2021, will present the award-winning “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” as its inaugural production for three shows on April 22 and 23 at the new Lawrenceville Arts Center.
Based on the wildly popular Nickelodeon animated series, “SpongeBob” spent 15 months on Broadway, earned 12 Tony Award nominations and, perhaps most importantly, spread delight.
“… Over the summer, we were talking about the season and what shows we wanted to do, and I said that the biggest thing I wanted to access with our musical this year was joy,” said Quinones, who heads the school’s theater department and serves as director for “SpongeBob.”
“We’re coming out of two really hard school years and into this new world where all of us were new, and we were creating this world and this program that was overwhelmingly joyful and something that provided the kids a lot of opportunities and was artistically accessible to them.”
A veteran stage actor and educator, Quinones said her colleague Emily McClain (who serves as the department’s costume designer) proposed “SpongeBob,” which clicked all the right boxes for Quinones.
“Emily suggested ‘SpongeBob’ and it’s perfect,” she said. “It’s about a group of friends that go on to save the world from a volcano that’s about to erupt. We often talk at rehearsal that at the end of the day, it’s our friendship and our human connection that makes the world better. I think the heart and the core of the story is about how a community comes together in a time of crisis.”
While this is the school’s first full-scale musical presentation, Quinones said the theater department has been very active in its first year.
“We have done so much already this year,” she said.
Early in the school year, students mounted the one-act play “The Night Witches,” which was selected as a featured performance at the Georgia Thespian Conference (“Which was a big deal for us in our first year,” said Quinoes). A musical theater showcase directed by Quinones followed, and the department later presented “Eurydice,” a full-length dramatic play.
There are some 65 students (40 performers and 25 crew members) involved in the staging of “SpongeBob” and the production marks the end of the theatre department’s performance year.
“This is our last big fling,” said Quinones. “It is such a big, exciting thing for the kids to be able to play the show at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. It’s such a beautiful facility. It’s a professional-scale show. We’re in that space and we have partnered with professional lighting and sound designers and professional scenic designers to get the show looking and feeling like a high-quality piece the kids and the community can be really proud of.”
Quinones, who has been seen at the Horizon Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Lyric Theatre and the Aurora Theatre, among others, said the school’s first year has been a memorable one, adding she’s got a “dream team” of collaborators, including McClain, technical director Michael Tarver (who directed “Eurydice), musical director Chris Brent Davis, choreographer Sterling McClary and SOTA coordinator Megan Rose-Houchins.
She added that the first year of SOTA — which also offers majors in art and design, dance, musical technology, voice, orchestra and band — was all that she’d hoped for and more, adding that the steady diligence of the students has been rewarding.
“It is overwhelmingly exciting,” she said. “Part of what has been so cool about this process is how smooth it has all gone. I have never met such a large group of students that have all worked so hard. We’ve moved so quickly through the learning of this piece, and the students are embracing the growth and the challenge. Just watching them be in their sweet spot and to be so good at what they do is so exciting.
“These are remarkable young artists that have taken their talent and really embraced the work it takes to be excellent. I am always so blown away by their willingness to step up the plate and really do the work. Audiences see the shiny part of being an artist — they don’t see all the work. But these students are doing it every single day.”
For more information about the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett, visit https://www.gcpsk12.org/Domain/175
