Educators can enjoy free admission during Teacher Appreciation Month at LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
From Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, the program will give educators the opportunity to experience educational play in a LEGO classroom while learning more about the field trip experience offered at the attraction.
Staff and faculty members families or students are welcome to experience the interactive atmosphere, offering the perfect balance of learning and fun. The special offer allows free admission to all educators, bus drivers, coaches, janitorial staff and more — as well as 50% off for their guests.
The event is meant for teachers to demo an experience that offers age-appropriate school trips and supports educational curriculum standards.
School staff and faculty are admitted with valid proof of employment. Tickets are only to be purchased at the admissions gate.
For more information, visit atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.