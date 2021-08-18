Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy By Chloe Melas, CNN Aug 18, 2021 Aug 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's a boy for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.Jost announced the news on his Instagram Wednesdasy."Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote.No details as to when the baby was born were shared. He went on to say "privacy would be greatly appreciated." This is the second child for Johansson, who has daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.The actress and "SNL" star got engaged in 2019 and wed in 2020.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Cnn Celebrities Children Colin Jost Demographic Groups Families And Children Family Members And Relatives Infants And Toddlers Population And Demographics Scarlett Johansson Society 