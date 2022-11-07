If you subscribe to the theory that Willie Mays was the greatest baseball player who ever lived, consider "Say Hey, Willie Mays!" additional ammunition for bar arguments, as well as a whole lot of fun. Throw in the fact that the 91-year-old Giants all-star lends his voice to the proceedings, and it's a solid HBO documentary for anyone who loves the game, with one glaring error.

The winner of 12 golden gloves, slugger of 660 homeruns, participant in a record-tying 24 All-Star Games, and recipient of the presidential medal of freedom from President Obama, Mays was "the most spectacular baseball player that ever played," says Reggie Jackson, while prompting the late Dodgers announcer Vin Scully to marvel, ""Most of us were absolutely blown away by his overall ability."