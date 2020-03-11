Just in time for spring break, the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta is offering a “Friends and Family Four-Pack,” where guests can purchase up to four general admission tickets, in any combination, for $50.
The offer will be available all month long and will create a savings of $18.
To get the offer, guests guests should show the “Friends and Family Four-Pack” coupon found on World of Coca-Cola’s website on a mobile device or present a printed copy of the coupon.
The offer can be redeemed at walk-up ticketing windows only and cannot be redeemed online.
There is a limit of two offers, or “four-packs” per transaction, for a maximum of eight promo-priced tickets per transaction.
Promotional pricing does not apply to single tickets. Regular general admission pricing applies to tickets purchased in addition to “four-packs.”
This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
For more information, visit www.worldofcoca-cola.com.
The World of Coca Cola is located at 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.
