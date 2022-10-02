A Dacula family was displaced from its home after a fire Saturday night that started on the front porch.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded at 8:14 p.m. Saturday to a neighbor’s report of a house fire in the 100 block of River Pass Court NE in Dacula.
On arrival, crews found the front porch of a two-story home well involved. Firefighters immediately deployed a hose line to the front of the home to knock down the flames. With the bulk of the fire knocked down, crews began checking the home’s interior for extension and located fire above the garage and in the attic.
Fire officials said those areas were quickly accessed, and the fire was extinguished.
The home sustained fire damage to the front porch and attic areas with moderate smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home, fire officials said.
One adult occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital in stable condition for further evaluation, according to fire officials. No other injuries were reported.
According to an occupant, three people were at home when neighbors alerted them to the fire. An attempt to extinguish the fire with a garden hose was unsuccessful.
Fire officials said that while the home was protected with working smoke alarms, they did not alert the occupants due to the initial location of the fire. A total of six family members — including five adults and one child — were displaced due to the damage.
The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance.
During the investigation of the fire’s origin and cause, camera footage from the front door shows the fire starting in the corner of the front porch next to the garage. The family said there was a leaf blower plugged into an extension cord in the corner.
Firefighters at the scene determined the fire to be accidental in nature and were unable to rule out electrical as the cause of the fire.
