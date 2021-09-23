Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet.Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57.On his Instagram account, Noth, who played Mr. Big on the show, posted a photo of Parker and Garson in character with a caption reading "Willie," along with a heart and a broken heart emoji. Parker responded."Thank you dearest Chris," she wrote. "I'm not ready yet. Xxx." Other cast members also remembered Garson including Kim Cattrall who tweeted "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."Kristin Davis paid tribute to Garson's "fearless commitment to single fatherhood" and wrote about their friendship."Willie is beloved by our entire community," Davis wrote. "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker Willie Garson Chris Noth Internet Show Telecommunications Broadcasting Events Kristin Davis Tribute Kim Cattrall Photo More Entertainment Entertainment 'Tiger King 2' is coming to Netflix By Marianne Garvey, CNN 46 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Dear Evan Hansen' and its Broadway pedigree get lost in translation Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Matthew McConaughey 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run By Marianne Garvey, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Latest Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett names new associate director Europe will require USB-C chargers. Apple isn't happy Democrats blast Biden administration on handling of Haitian immigrants at the border Families of missing Black and brown people are frustrated with 'Missing White Women Syndrome' Mary Johnson, an Indigenous woman, went missing nearly a year ago. While the FBI recently offered a reward, activists say that's not enough » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'I don't think they are going anywhere' —Joro spiders not dangerous but are here to stayBody found in Lake Lanier last week identified as Gwinnett County manMan found dead in Snellville area home, Gwinnett police sayHow to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by mealGwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her homeGwinnett police searching for suspect in triple shooting that killed one at a Norcross karaoke barThis is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in GeorgiaMiss Gwinnett crowned at Gwinnett County FairGwinnett County resident to compete for Miss Georgia titleTRENT LIND: Piedmont Eastside Hospital patients with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinated CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 17-19MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailON THE MARKET: Pool, wooded backyard with koi pond highlight this Suwanee estateWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 19, 2021WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 13IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 13-19PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20PHOTOS: Brookwood High School Homecoming ParadeOldest national parks in AmericaPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)Biden administration expresses horror over images of Border Patrol confronting migrants (1)Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian (1)Snellville police say one of their officers injured in car crash on Scenic Highway (1) Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: With just 2 weeks remaining in regular season play, how long will it take the Atlanta Braves to clinch the NL East? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The Braves will clinch the NL East sooner rather than later. The Braves will make it a nail biter and clinch the NL East at the very last minute. I hope the Braves clinch the NL East but I'm afraid they will blow it. I'm not a Braves fan. I prefer another MLB team. I am not a baseball fan. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.