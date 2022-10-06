N2201P58006C.TIF

Sara Lee, a 2015 winner of the World Wrestling Entertainment reality competition series "Tough Enough," has died, according to a statement from her mother shared on social media. She was 30.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus," her mother, Teri Lee, wrote in a statement. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."