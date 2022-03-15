Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sandra Bullock, seen here in 2021, is taking a break from acting. Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.While promoting her film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Bullock told "Entertainment Tonight" she's not sure how long of a break she'll be taking.But she said she does know that she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest." "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she said. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.""That's where I'm gonna be for a while," she added. Bullock is mother to Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.And what does she have planned with her kids? Bullock said she plans on "Servicing their every need" including "Their social calendar.""Lost City" hits theaters on March 25.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 