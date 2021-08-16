Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Actor Ryan Reynolds (right) is seen here as Guy and Lil Rel Howery as Buddy in "Free Guy." Alan Markfield/Twentieth Century Fox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Well, that was quick and yet not.Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.Over the weekend Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it. "Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel," he tweeted. "Woo hoo!! #irony."The film's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own "Yuuuuuuuup." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. In the movie Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 