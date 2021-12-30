Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her By Marianne Garvey Dec 30, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty White says Ryan Reynolds just can't quit her.The two starred together in the 2009 movie "The Proposal," and ever since Reynolds has been publicly calling White his "ex-girlfriend."The iconic actress responded in an interview with People, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One." Reynolds responded to her comment with a tweet, joking: "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."On Jan. 17, the former Golden Girl will turn 100. Fans can celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration." The movie follows White behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home,and will include her actual birthday party.Reynolds appears in the movie, along with Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Craig Ferguson.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Betty White Celebrities Ryan Reynolds Arts And Entertainment Movies More Entertainment Entertainment Ice Cube reveals Chris Tucker turned down $12M for role in 'Friday' sequel By Marianne Garvey 27 min ago 0 Entertainment Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her By Marianne Garvey 42 min ago 0 Entertainment Justin Hartley is 'so happy' in his new marriage with Sofia Pernas By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' takes a magic-filled trip down memory lane Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Rescue Dog Stalks His Dad Every Day — Then Starts Bringing Him "Gifts" From Outside | The Dodo JetBlue is canceling 1,280 flights as Omicron cases surge 'Queen Mary 2' ocean liner won't return to New York after dropping off 10 Covid-positive passengers Studies indicate J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster protects people against severe illness from Omicron variant {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest These were CNN's top 100 digital stories of 2021 Biden hopes for Ukraine de-escalation in call with Putin 1 officer is dead and a second in critical condition after a shooting at an Illinois hotel, police say Former Afghan President was given 'no more than two minutes' to get ready to flee Kabul JetBlue is canceling 1,280 flights as Omicron cases surge » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSix Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in southBuford man, Florida mom arrested after allegedly arranging to have 12-year-old transported across state lines for molestation, statutory rapeWhataburger eyeing Buford and Snellville for new restaurant locationsSlutty Vegan brings its plant-based menu to the Gwinnett Place areaCOVID case numbers in Gwinnett, rest of metro Atlanta spiked in the week leading up to ChristmasSeckinger High School names band, dance team directorsCDC shortens recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine time'I wanted to be able to help people like I was helped' — Gwinnett woman has reunion with surgeon who saved her lifeGwinnett puts three players on NFL Pro Bowl rostersGwinnett Entrepreneur Center ready to open doors in January CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 26, 2021ON THE MARKET: Suwanee home on 3 acres boasts elevator, 'amazing' poolPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 27IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 20-26All Marvel movies ranked worst to bestPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 20Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in GeorgiaSnacks and other food items banned in the US5 reasons you should sell your landYear in review: 25 biggest songs of the year CommentedStacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)Stacey Abrams defends lack of concession after 2018 gubernatorial loss (2)Gwinnett commissioners approve resolution emphasizing desire to have resident's voice heard in redistricting process (2)Gwinnett BOC puts off final decision on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana — again (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes aim at another federal vaccine mandate (2) Featured Businesses City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for New Year's Eve? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I plan to go out to a party/event with a significant other. I plan to stay in with others and celebrate at home. I plan to go to church and pray in the new year. I plan to stay home with the family and watch the ball (peach) drop on TV. I plan to gather with family/friends at their home. I haven't made plans... yet. I'm not planning anything special. Just a normal evening at home. I have something planned that's not listed. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.