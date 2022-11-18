Text messages pulled from Alec Baldwin's phone in the days and weeks following the deadly shooting while filming the movie "Rust" indicate the actor was concerned the incident was the result of possible sabotage and questioned the Santa Fe Sheriff Department's ability to properly investigate that angle.

The Baldwin text messages were among a trove of investigative items publicly released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department on Friday in a 551-page document that also contained previously released forensic reports, search warrant affidavits, investigator logs and witness statements.