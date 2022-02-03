Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer' prompts judges to walk out By Chloe Melas, CNN Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two judges on "The Masked Singer" walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source close to the show told CNN Wednesday.Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage following the revelation of Giuliani as a contestant on the popular Fox reality show in which contenders perform in full costume until they are eliminated.The former attorney to ex-President Donald Trump and former New York mayor was taping an episode that is expected to air next month, the source said, without providing additional detail.CNN has reached out to representatives for Thicke and Jeong. The incident was first reported by Deadline.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Political Figures - Us Rudy Giuliani Cable News Network Ken Jeong Robin Thicke Broadcasting Events Walk Out Incident Attorney More Entertainment Entertainment Chelsie Kryst's mother says she hid 'high functioning depression' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 19 min ago 0 Entertainment Channing Tatum says he's 'traumatized' and can't watch Marvel superhero movies By Marianne Garvey 24 min ago 0 Entertainment Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer' prompts judges to walk out By Chloe Melas, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Firefall at Yosemite: No reservations this time, but restrictions are in place Squirrel Goes To Work In Her Mom's Hoodie | The Dodo Where are the users? Why Facebook's stock is imploding How worried should we be about the new 'stealth' Omicron? Our expert weighs in {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest April 1 is deadline to apply for Gwinnett County homestead exemptions 17 feet of snow sparked hope for quelling California's drought. Then precipitation 'flatlined' in January Lilburn's Scott Walker named CEO of 3Keys San Francisco 49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium, police say Where are the users? Why Facebook's stock is imploding » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County DA's Office: Several local convenience stores are selling products that contain illegal — and potentially fatal — forms of THCDuluth gun store employee claimed he shot boss in self defenseLawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis resigns from his position after investigationChild, 8, accidentally shoots himself at Chipotle in SnellvilleLawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis suspended in wake of sexual harassment investigation into police departmentCold front heading for Georgia, expected to bring temperatures that feel like single digits Friday nightGeorgia Senate committee approves permit-less gun billGwinnett County police: Speed zone cameras begin operation this week at elementary schools in Norcross, SnellvilleSeveral lawsuits filed over fatal support group van crash on I-985Gwinnett County police ID driver who was shot, later crashed into tree on Rockbridge Road CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 30 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31ON THE MARKET: Privacy, seclusion are the highlights of this Buford area home that sits on nearly 13 acresWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23, 2022IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 24-30GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 28-30Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19ON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 24Tropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics CommentedDA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg (2) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.