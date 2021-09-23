Rube Goldberg was one of the 20th century’s more illustrious and innovative figures as his cartoons of inventions captured the fancy of the nation, as well as a Pulitzer Prize.
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta will celebrate Goldberg’s humorous storytelling and iconic inventions through Sunday, Jan. 2, with “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!”
The exhibit contains a collection of new 3D, life-size machines and interactive components that connect Goldberg’s cartoon contraptions to the way things work in the physical world, providing insight into Goldberg and how classic engineering principles can be reimagined as entry points for deep dives into science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) concepts for 21st century learning.
Patrons of the exhibit will be able to move balls and ramps to trigger chain-reaction machines in Wall Machines, then figure out how they work; to observe Goldberg’s drawing techniques and create their own cartoons in the Art Studio and see how it looks at the Revolvometer; to pull ropes to start a series of musical chain reactions in the large-scale sound animation Music Machine; and to put the Self-Operating Napkin, one of Goldberg’s iconic wearables, for a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity.
Created in partnership with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!” is sponsored locally by the Mayor’s office of Cultural Affairs and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, through the Department of Arts & Culture.
Located in downtown Atlanta adjacent to Centennial Olympic Park and not far from the Georgia Aquarium, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta is open Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday in two three-hour sessions. The museum is closed on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.