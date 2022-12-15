The last three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary series were released Thursday.

The first three episodes, released last week, touched on the early days of the couple's relationship, the relentless media attention they've faced and what Harry referred to as "unconscious bias" within the royal family.

