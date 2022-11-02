Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic on humor, politics and the future of 'The Daily Show'

Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. talk with CNN on humor, politics and the future of "The Daily Show."

 Getty

If Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic know who's taking over for Trevor Noah as host of "The Daily Show," they aren't sharing.

"Is it you, is it you?" the pair jokingly asked each other when the subject came up in their interview with CNN.